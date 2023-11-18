Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 355,998 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 355,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BP worth $59,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

