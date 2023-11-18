Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,174 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Allstate worth $58,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Company Profile

Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

