Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,989 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $802.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $722.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

