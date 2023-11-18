Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.04% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $57,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,160,000 after buying an additional 106,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 148.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,586,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 154,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $96.73 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

