Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

SGA stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGA shares. TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

