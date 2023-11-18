Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Saga Communications Stock Up 3.7 %
SGA stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.
Institutional Trading of Saga Communications
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGA shares. TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Saga Communications
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.