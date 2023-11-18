Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

