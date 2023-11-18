Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.