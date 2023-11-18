Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:STNG opened at $56.19 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

