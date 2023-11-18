Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $64.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 67,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

