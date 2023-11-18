Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $0.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Senseonics Stock Down 1.5 %

Senseonics stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $26,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 249.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,561 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Articles

