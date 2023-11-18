Shelton Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

