Shelton Capital Management Has $4.05 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $1,519,393.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,649 shares of company stock valued at $67,062,512. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

