Shelton Capital Management Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $605,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its position in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.63, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

