Shelton Capital Management Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.