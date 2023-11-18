Shelton Capital Management Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

