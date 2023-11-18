Shelton Capital Management Has $6.84 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

