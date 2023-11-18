Shelton Capital Management Has $6.92 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $246.38 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.32 and its 200 day moving average is $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

