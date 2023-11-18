Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.