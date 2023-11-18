Shelton Capital Management Purchases 1,486 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,095,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.