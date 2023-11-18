Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

