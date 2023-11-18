Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,106 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,431.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,789 shares of company stock worth $3,819,493. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.