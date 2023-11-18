Shelton Capital Management Sells 135,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 166.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,050 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.30. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,771. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

