Shelton Capital Management Sells 163 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

