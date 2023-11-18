Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,270 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

