Shelton Capital Management Sells 38,858 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.81 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

