Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 7.6 %
Shoe Carnival stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
