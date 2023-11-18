Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £121.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,188.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.68.

In related news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total value of £70,740 ($86,872.16). Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

