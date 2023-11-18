Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Grows By 7.9%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,128,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 12,170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.03 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.53%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

