Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 5.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. ( NYSE:CMCM Free Report ) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

