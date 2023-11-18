Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 5.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
