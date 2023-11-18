Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Declines By 9.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on DYNDF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DYNDF
Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.0 %
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.