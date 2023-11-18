Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Grows By 8.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 7,241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
About ESR Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.