Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Grows By 8.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 7,241,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Get ESR Group alerts:

About ESR Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.