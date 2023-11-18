Short Interest in Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Rises By 8.1%

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,098,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,867,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Filo Stock Up 1.1 %

Filo stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Filo has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

