Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Drops By 5.5%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 217,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Information Services Group news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $422,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on III. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.