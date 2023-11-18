Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Expands By 5.2%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $128,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $87,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 3,232.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 507,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

