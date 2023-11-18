Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Declines By 5.6%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,047,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

