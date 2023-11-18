Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Declines By 5.9%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Moringa Acquisition

moringa acquisition corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. moringa intends to focus its search on israel-related technology companies.

