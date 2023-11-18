Shravan Goli Sells 2,500 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $699,432.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

