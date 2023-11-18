SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $294.03 million and $34.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,477.43 or 0.99991526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,241,997,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,241,997,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23442862 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $59,446,415.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.