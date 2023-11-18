Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Skyworks Solutions worth $52,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,699 shares of company stock worth $6,118,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

