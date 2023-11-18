SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
SKYX Platforms Trading Up 5.3 %
SKYX opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -2,451.88. SKYX Platforms has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 562.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 145.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 582,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 12.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SKYX Platforms
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.