Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 372,798 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

