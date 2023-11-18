Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $277.89 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day moving average of $266.39.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

