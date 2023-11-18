SOLVE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $733,698.94 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.11 million and $733,698.94 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

