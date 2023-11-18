S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

