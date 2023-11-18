S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Douglas L. Peterson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $408.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
