SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.