SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,736,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MDYG stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

