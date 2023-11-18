SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

