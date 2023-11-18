Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,352 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.9 %

UBS stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

