Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,437 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $31.46 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. Equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Stories

