Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.