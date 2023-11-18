Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
